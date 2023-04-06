Krossroads Playhouse

Krossroads Playhouse is hosting their first ever teen summer camp, presenting Disney’s musical “Anastasia”.

This summer camp will be open for 11-19-year-olds who are interested in the performing arts from June 19-30. It will be a two-week intensive camp from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. At the end of the last day, they will perform the musical at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 2 p.m.

There is no deadline to sign up for this event but they hope to have everyone signed up before the end of April. The price to attend this summer camp is $250 per child with discounts for siblings; however, they have funds in place for those who are unable to pay. They need 12 kids to start this program but will not go over 24 children in total.

For more, see the Thursday, April 6, 2023 edition.