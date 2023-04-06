Agency targets drug trafficking

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) joined the Winston-Salem Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), and other law enforcement partners at a press conference yesterday at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to announce the results of a 90-day public safety initiative aimed at combating violent crime. The initiative helped area law enforcement seize narcotics, cash, and over 70 firearms.

Launched on Oct. 3, 2022, ATF and law enforcement partners coordinated a NIBIN-Based Enforcement Initiative (NBEI) within the city, a strategy centered around the agency’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). NIBIN helps law enforcement connect ballistic evidence found at crime scenes to other shootings, linking incidents together to better identify the shooters.

For more, see the Thursday, April 6, 2023 edition.