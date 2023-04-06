CCM celebrates 50 years

On Monday, April 3, Crisis Control Ministry (CCM) celebrated their 50th year anniversary since first opening to the community on April 4, 1973 in Winston-Salem.

After 50 years of service to the community, CCM now has two locations in the Triad, one in Winston-Salem, located at 200 East Tenth Street, and the other in Kernersville, located at 431 West Bodenhamer Street.

CCM held their 50 year celebration at First Baptist on Fifth in Winston-Salem. The event held a worship service along with Michael Curry, presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church and former CCM board chair.

For more, see the Thursday, April 6, 2023 edition.