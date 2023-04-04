The NCLA celebrating 10 years

The North Carolina Leadership Academy (NCLA) will be hosting their 10th anniversary since the school opened on Tuesday, April 4.

The staff and students will be celebrating all day for their 10-year anniversary with softball, soccer, baseball games and first and second grade concerts.

The middle school games will begin at 4 p.m. and high school games will begin at 5 p.m. Entry to the game is $6. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the high school gym. Admission is free.

At the event, there will be cake, Kona Ice, temporary tattoos, food and drinks. For more, see the Tuesday, April 4, 2023 edition.