Kaleideum groundbreaking

Forsyth County Commissioners participated in the groundbreaking on August 19 for the new Kaleideum, which will combine Kaleideum’s children’s museum and science center in one downtown location.

Forsyth County is funding construction for the new museum, which is being built on the site of the old Sheriff’s Office near the corner of West Third Street and Town Run Lane. Kaleideum is an interactive museum of arts, sciences, and exploration formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks in July 2016.

