Visitor restrictions

Novant Health became the latest health care system to adjust its visitor policies and restrictions in the face of rising cases of COVID-19 in the community.

On Friday, officials with Novant Health announced that “to help protect the health and safety of our patients,” effective today, Tuesday, Aug. 24, all patients except those with COVID-19 or who are patients under investigation for COVID-19 may have one overnight visitor. All visitors to Novant Health hospitals must be 12 years of age or older, healthy, pass COVID-19 screening questions and wear a mask while on-site, officials said. Cone Health also cited increasing COVID-19 cases in prompting visitation changes, announcing on August 6 that, “Cone Health will restrict the number of people who can physically visit people in the hospital to one a day.”

Cone Health had relaxed visitor restrictions this past March. Before this month’s change in policy, two visitors were allowed.

Officials noted that while only one person a day may visit, patients can have different visitors on different days. The change only applies to patients in main hospitals. There are no changes to the number of visitors who can accompany loved ones at the following facilities:

