Covid & children

During his weekly media briefing on COVID-19, Forsyth County Medical Director Dr. Christopher Ohl speculated that a children’s vaccine against the virus could be approved before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, estimated that the Food and Drug Administration would approve a COVID-19 vaccine booster for those 12-and-up who have already received the full series of vaccinations by around Labor Day. Children's vaccines for those under 12 would be next, he surmised.