Jones will not seek re-election

Dana Caudill Jones will not seek re-election to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) Board of Education when candidate filing for next year’s election opens next month.

Now that her son is no longer a WS/FCS student, Jones said she feels like it’s time to step aside and let another parent serve the district.

Jones also believes having someone from the eastern side of Forsyth County on the Board is important. For more, see the Thursday, November 25, 2021 edition.