Kernersville Arts & Crafts Guild Christmas Store

The Kernersville Arts & Crafts Guild (KACG) is ready to once again welcome shoppers to its 34th Annual Christmas Store. Doors to this year’s store will open in a new location on South Main Street on Friday morning, Nov. 26, showcasing the handmade arts and crafts from 34 guild members. This year’s Christmas Store site is located at 1040-A South Main Street beside the Spectrum Store and across from The Loop restaurant.

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The final day for the KACG Christmas Store is December 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more, see the Thursday, November 25, 2021 edition.