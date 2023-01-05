Johnson

Lewis Donald Johnson, 83, passed away January 5, 2023. He served in the army for two years before transferring to Piedmont Bible College. Whi le there he met and married his wife of 57 years, Joyce Ann McGuire. He obtained two bachelor’s degrees there also, he was saved and spent his life as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife, three children, Mary Ann, David Eugene, and Sarah Faye. He is in heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem is assisting the family.