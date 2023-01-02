Perciaccanto

Jeanne Terese Perciaccanto, 71, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023. Jeanne was born in Camp Kilmer, NJ, and was the daughter of the late Peter Perciaccanto and Margaret Kelly Perciaccanto.

Jeanne graduated from East Brunswick Sr. High School in NJ and received her bachelor’s degree from Salem College, West Virginia. She taught at Monsignor Donovan High School in Toms River, NJ for twenty years, and coached girls tennis, basketball, and softball. After retiring Jeanne followed her passion and love of dogs becoming a professional canine trainer, establishing her own concierge dog training business. She also taught a course at Ocean County College, Toms River, training service dogs. She pursued this endeavor until she was forced to cease due to illness, yet maintained touch with her practice with online and phone consultations. She moved to North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family while keeping contact with close friends. Jeanne was always ready to laugh and have fun!

Survivors include her sister, Patricia Lichtenstein (Gary) of Winston Salem; nieces, Stephanie Lilchtenstein Kennedy (Rodney) of Wallburg, NC, Suzanne Waters (Michael) of Oklahoma, and Cara Perciaccanto Bennett (Bobby) of Whittier, NC; nephews, Steven Lichtenstein of San Fran-cisco, CA and Peter Pruett of Florida; several great nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends and Scooter.

Additionally, Jeanne was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Perciaccanto, and sister-in-law, Ellen Perciaccanto.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm, January 12, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Kernersville, with Father Noah Carter officiating. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com