Intentional fire

Investigators with the Town of Kernersville Fire Marshal’s Office and Kernersville Police Department have determined that a fire at the old Dudley Products/Phoenix Hotel property on East Mountain Street was intentionally set, ruling arson as the cause of the Saturday, Jan. 22 incident.

According to the KFMO, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department was dispatched to a commercial building fire at 900 East Mountain Street at 3:08 p.m., with the first engine arriving within a couple minutes to find a working fire on site. Kernersville Assistant Fire Marshal and Public Information Officer Austin Flynt said one of the main indicators that the fire was intentionally set is because there were multiple points of origin. Because the incident is still under investigation, Flynt did not elaborate further. He did say that the fire occurred on the first floor. For more, see the Thursday, February 3, 2022 edition.