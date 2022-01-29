Hall

Winston-Salem – Deann Poffenbaugh Hall, age 55, transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 29, 2022. She was born on December 25, 1966 in Toledo, Ohio. Deann live abroad in Iran and Venezuela during her formative years and completed high school at Western Guilford in Greensboro. She worked as an inside sales representative for Momentum Textiles. Deann was a talented artisan and operated a small pottery business. Known as a humanitarian with a kind heart she will be remembered for the many acts of love that were placed in the small gifts that were given to her family and friends. She loved all animals, especially her dogs, and the many trips to the Outer Banks of North Carolina enjoying the beach and surf fishing. Deann also enjoyed annual trips to Asheville’s Biltmore house and the trips to the Desert Southwest. On December 5, 1987 she married the love of her life, Michael R. Hall who survives of the home. She is also survived by her son, Jonathan Michael Hall of Winston-Salem; mother, Joyce Applegate Nash and husband Harold of Thomasville; father, Harold G. Poffenbaugh and wife Yvonne of Union Cross; sister, Tina Poffenbaugh Terry of S.C.; mother-in-law, Barbara Jones Hall of Kernersville; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Hall of Kernersville.

Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial gifts to the ASPCA.