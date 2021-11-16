Fundraiser

A chicken stew fundraiser at Union Cross Fire Department (UCFD) on Saturday, Feb. 5 will benefit a local firefighter family.

Although the window to put in an order of the popular winter comfort food has closed, the drive-thru event will feature donuts for sale. In addition, an online GoFundMe campaign continues to raise funds for Brad and Chrissy Johnson. At the time the page, entitled “Support Chrissy Johnson Stroke Recovery,” was set up on November 16, 2021, it had been a little over a week since Chrissy Johnson, wife of UCFD Assistant Chief Brad Johnson, had suffered a stroke.

Brad Johnson is also a captain with the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department.

