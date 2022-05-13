Hoague

Ruth M. Reardon Hoague, 83, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away at her residence Friday, May 13, 2022.

Ruth was born on June 15, 1938 in Malone, NY. She was the daughter of Earl Floyd Reardon and Cora Mae Lytle Reardon, both deceased. After the passing of her mother at a young age, Ruth was raised by her step-mother, the late Albertine Reardon. She was married to the late James William Hoague, Jr., for 66 years, they were married on February 18, 1956.

Survivors include her three daughters, Theresa L. Hiatt and husband, Dean, Linda S. Chadwick and husband, Michael, and Rebecca L. Stone and husband, Rocky; one son, James A. Hoague and wife, Deborah; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Anna M. Long.

Ruth was a homemaker and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was also a volunteer at the Crisis Control Ministry of Kernersville.

The family will greet friends from 7:00PM to 8:30PM Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with a brief prayer vigil beginning at 7:00PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Kernersville, NC with Father Jacob Mlakar officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Gardens Park Cemetery, High Point, NC.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S. Cherry St., Kernersville, NC 27284 or to the Crisis Control Ministry, Inc., 431 W. Bodenhamer St. Kernersville, NC 27284.