A new agreement

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen unanimously approved an updated agreement between the Town of Kernersville and Beeson Crossroads Fire Department for development of a new fire station that both will share.

“This has been in the works for a little over a year,” Town Manager Curtis Swisher told Board members during their March 30 meeting. “In fact, the building and everything was approved last year. It’s in the budget for fiscal year 21-22 that we’re currently in.”

