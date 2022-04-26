Golf tournament

The Knights of Columbus from Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville are seeking players and sponsors for this year’s Operation LAMB & Holy Cross Council 8509 Golf Classic to be held Saturday, May 21 at Pine Knolls Golf Club.

According to organizers, all proceeds will go toward the Knights of Columbus mission locally, which is to provide funding to schools for youth and students with intellectual disabilities, in addition to a few other local charities supported by the Knights.

