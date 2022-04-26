Triad Baptist Education Building

The Kernersville Planning Board approved a site plan for a new Education Building for Triad Baptist Church at the Kernersville Planning Board meeting on April 11 at the Kernersville Municipal Chambers.

Dennis Roberts, agent for Triad Baptist Church, owner, requested the Planning Board review for the property.

The roughly 14.91 acres of property is located at the southern terminus of Whicker Road via South Main Street, also known as the Whicker Road Extension, and is bound by Masten Drive. The proposed development is for an addition measuring 12,223 square feet in area. The new education building will be three stories tall and approximately 49 feet in height. For more, see the Tuesday, April 26, 2022 edition.