Idol

Kernersville – Mr. Richard Crews Idol, 94, passed away Sunday. May 15, 2022 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Richard was born February 6, 1928, in Forsyth County to the late Robah Elijah Idol and Alma Crews Idol. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served three years in Germany in the First U.S. Infantry Division B. Battery, 7th Field Artillery Battalion. He retired from Lorillard in Greensboro after 31 years of service. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kernersville Ward.

Richard was preceded in death by one brother, and four sisters.

Surviving are his wife, Patty Idol, daughter, Brenda Pitts, and Sandy Dillon (Danny), son Mitchell Idol, six grandchildren, Lori Englebert, Brandi Davis, Jennifer Pitts, Haley Idol, Autumn, and Lorin, seven great grandchildren, Reed, Rylee, Luke, Liam, Lucia, Keeleigh, and Kaine and many special nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.