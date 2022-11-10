Hester

Kernersville – Mrs. June Beeson Hester, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Brookridge Retirement Community. She was born on June 7, 1931, in Forsyth County to Claude Roosevelt and Era Smith Beeson. June enjoyed many crafts, especially painting. She was a bookkeeper for Hester Landscaping but really enjoyed being a homemaker, taking care of her three boys and working on the farm. A simple life was what she loved and spending time with her family was her greatest joy. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her loving husband, James “Bud” Hester; her son, Ronnie Hester; two brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis Hester and Kenny Hester; six grandchildren, David, Tommy, Kelli, Shelby, Rachael, and Nathan; four great grandchildren, Tyler, George, Carter, and Beckett; one step-grandson, Michael; adopted son, Buster Moore (Buster); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for June will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.