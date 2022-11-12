Buser

Mr. Henry “Hank” Joseph Buser Jr, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Westchester Manor with his loving wife by his side. He was born on May 18, 1935, to the late Henry Joseph Buser Sr. and Marie Costello Buser. Henry was born and raised in Mineola, Long Island, New York. He raised his family in North Branch, New Jersey, before moving to Kernersville where he spent 42 years of his life. Hank was proud of his service in the United States Army. He was also a faithful member of Holy Cross Catholic Church where he performed as an usher and with the Knights of Columbus for many years. He was known for his love of the outdoors-especially working in his garden. He was also fond of water, serving as a lifeguard and racing boats. Tennis was a favorite sport for him, being active and involved was an important part of who he was. Hank loved his family more than anything, but his animals were a close second. He was the caretaker and company of many bees, chickens, and the wild birds he enjoyed feeding in his backyard. Henry will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

As well as his parents, Hank is preceded in death by his aunt, Florence Costello.

To carry on his memory are his wife, Nancy Buser; Son, Henry Joseph Buser III (Janet); Daughter, Patti Buser (Van Fleming); Three brothers, James (Lee), Thomas (Sydney), and Walter; two grandsons; special friend Dorothy Fink and her family; as well as many special nieces, nephews, and extended relatives.

A funeral mass will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Father Mlakar officiating. Entombment at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory will follow the mass. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church at 616 S Cherry St, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.