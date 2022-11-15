Shore

Sarah Frances Mangum Shore

December 30, 1933-November 15, 2022

Sarah Frances Mangum Shore, 88, of Kernersville passed away on November 15, 2022 at Kate B. Reynolds Home following a brief illness. Sarah was born to Lonnie Wyatt Mangum, Sr. and Lona Sanford Mangum on December 30, 1933 in Creedmoor, NC. She grew up on a working farm, which contributed to a life of industriousness, perseverance, and a sense of community.

After graduating from Creedmoor High School, Sarah worked as a bank teller until she moved to Winston-Salem to pursue a nursing degree. She finished Bowman Gray School of Medicine in 1960. She spent the next 35 years as a registered nurse at North Carolina Baptist Hospital and at Kernersville Primary Care, assisting Dr. William S. Kelly.

In 1961, Sarah met Ed Shore at a dance in Winston-Salem. After a short courtship, they married in Davis Chapel at Baptist Hospital. She settled in Forsyth County, specifically, Kernersville. She embraced new family and friends, as well as new traditions when she joined Kernersville Moravian Church. She volunteered in the nursery and coordinated Vacation Bible School. She served on many committees and boards, and she especially loved Women’s Fellowship and her Sunday School classes. Among other community participation, she was on the building committee for the Kernersville Y and active in the Kernersville Historic Preservation Society.

Sarah went about her work quietly, as if it was second nature to grow a garden, can the vegetables, forever keep home and hearth, tend to others in one way or another, or entertain when occasions called for it. She had a knack for being well-organized, and she loved it when a plan came together! When she took a moment, she enjoyed a cup of hot coffee, a variety of books, jigsaw puzzles, or watching the birds and bunnies on the lawn.

In addition to her parents, Sarah Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar E. Shore, Jr., a brother, Lonnie, and his daughter of Burlington, NC. Surviving family includes daughters, Hellen Wilson and Nancy Sawtelle (Butch); grandchildren, Meredith Wilson, Michael (Macy), Kathleen, and Thomas Sawtelle; sisters, Aline Campbell and Elna Mae Holmes; a brother, Gilbert Mangum; two sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private service at Kernersville Moravian Church, where she will be interred. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crisis Control Ministry of Kernersville or Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem. The family is grateful to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Team for their compassionate care of Sarah.