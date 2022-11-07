Hester

Kernersville- Mr. William Carl Hester, Jr., 72, passed away November 7, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1949, in Kyoto, Japan, the son of William Carl Hester Sr. and Doris Tuttle Hester. He spent most of his career in automotive management in NC., VA., and SC. After retirement he worked at Heritage Woods Retirement Community as a security guard as long as his health permitted.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Robert W. White.

Survivors include his daughter, Beverly Hester Kingsbury (John) of Tampa, FL.; a son, Brian Hester (Amy) of High Point; two sisters, Judy Hester White of Belews Creek, and Patty Hester Thacker of Walnut Cove; a brother, James Henry Hester of Hickory; three grandchildren, Leah Kingsbury, Kyle Polhill and Emilee Kingsbury; a niece, Velinda White Stowman; a nephew, Richard Alan White and a constant companion for the last 11 years, his dog, Jingles.

There will be no service. Memorials may be made to Ruff Love Rescue, P.O. Box 2013, Thomasville, NC 27360. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.