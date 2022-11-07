Stafford

Boyd Rumley Stafford was called home Monday November 7, 2022. Boyd was born in Forsyth County to Van Wood and Pauline Rumley Stafford on September 19, 1935. At age 18 he was drafted into the Army where he served for two years including a tour in Korea. Returning home from service he began a career with R J Reynolds, retiring as a machine operator after 30 years of service. He spent his retirement farming and running a lawncare business for 20 years.

He had a strong love for animal’s, especially his dogs and chickens. He loved working outside with all his tractors and equipment. He also enjoyed meeting new people and was always teasing and picking with someone.

He is survived by his son Barry Dean Stafford, grandson Brandon Dean Stafford, sister Blanche S. Brooks, brother-in-law Monroe Smith, sister-in-law Carol L. Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Janice Smith Stafford, two infant sons, his brother Tommy V. Stafford, brother-in-law and sister-in law Wade and Joyce Gabard, sister-in-law Betty M. Smith, Brother-in-law Gary H. Smith, and nephews Timmy Gabard and Shawn Smith.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday November 10, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday November 11, 2022, at Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn Hi Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107, with Rev. Coley Rimmer officiating, Interment to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA, P O Box 96929 Washington, D.C. 20077-7127 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, P O Box 1510, Ranson, WV 25438-9902. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.