Hazel Preston Hutchins, our precious mother, departed for her heavenly home on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the age of 103. Hazel was born on July 15, 1919, to the late James E. Preston and Rachael Preston. She was the oldest of seven siblings and grew up on a large farm in Belews Creek, NC. Hazel was a proud member of Kerwin Baptist Church, where she devoted 49 years there to her Lord and savior. She owned and operated Hutchins Photography Studio in Kernersville from 1947 to 1972, also working in Kernersville School Cafeteria until 1985 when she retired. Fond memories surround Hazel’s sewing and cooking, especially Sunday dinner after Church where her doors were always open. Hazel will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Hazel is preceded in death by her son, Calvin G. Hutchins (Avalee); three sisters, Stella Hutchings, Treva Nelson, and Eva Baker; and three brothers, Cebron Preston, James Preston, and Carlos Preston.

Left behind to cherish her memory are Hazel’s Daughter, Becky Tucker (Charles); two sons, Gene Hutchins (Elizabeth), and Roy “Junior” Hutchins; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren, as well as many other extended family members and friends.

A funeral service for Hazel will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Kerwin Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Hawtree officiating. The family will have a visitation from 10:00 AM- 10:45 AM prior to the service in the church. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.