Heart and vascular lab

The Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center (KMC) heart and vascular lab is opening their doors for the first time to the community at an open house on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. until noon.

This event will include a self-guided tour of the facility, meeting the physicians and partaking in family-friendly activities. Medical team members who will work at the heart and vascular lab will be in attendance to answer any questions community members might have or to learn more about the site and what it has to offer.

