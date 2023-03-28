Craven

Mr. Michael Franklin “Mike” Craven, 76, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

A native of Guilford County, NC, Mike was the husband of 47 years to Barbara Jarrard “Bobbie” Craven and the son of John Braxton Craven, Sr. and Wilma Ramey Craven, both deceased. Mike was a veteran of the US Navy serving two tours during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime member of First Christian Church, Kernersville, NC.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; two sons, Byron Wesley Craven and wife, Dawn, and Robert Franklin Craven and wife, Vickie; three grandchildren, Jonathan Wesley Craven, Joshua Clyde Craven, and Brandon Brewster and wife, Tiffany; three great grandchildren, Jenson Brewster, Blake Alexandria Brewster, and Beckham Jayce Craven; sister, Gay Whitt and husband, Cecil; and brother, Thomas F. “Tommy” Craven.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, John Braxton Craven, Jr.; and sister, Jackie Elaine Craven.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, April 2, 2023 at The Crossing North Main Campus, Kernersville, NC with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. The family will greet friends on Sunday immediately following the service at the church.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com

Memorial contributions may be made to The Crossing at North Main, 1130 N. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to the Wounded Warrior Project www.supportwoundedwarriorproject.org