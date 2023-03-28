Folwell announced candidacy for governor

North Carolina State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA officially announced his candidacy for North Carolina governor on Saturday.

Folwell is currently the only Republican officially running for governor. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is the only Democrat currently running for governor.

Folwell, 63, announced his candidacy in front of roughly 200 people at the annual Forsyth County Republican Party convention in Clemmons. For more, see the Tuesday, March 28, 2023 edition.