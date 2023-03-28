Masking requirements lifted

The Triad’s major health groups announced yesterday that they are lifting universal mask requirements beginning today. Cone Health, Novant Health, Atrium Health, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Caromont Health and Randolph Health have all made the decision to make masks optional.

The hospital systems noted that while they are lifting the requirements, masking may still be required in certain units where patients have low immunity, such as cancer patients, and highly infectious patients. For more, see the Tuesday, March 28, 2023 edition.