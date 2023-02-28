Healthy Living & Business Expo

The Healthy Living & Business Expo for 2023 is right around the corner. The event will be held on March 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Kernersville Family YMCA.

The event is the first of its kind. The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce merged two popular events together to create the Healthy Living Expo and Business Showcase. The title sponsors for this event are Allegacy Federal Credit Union and Novant Health and the supporting sponsors are Sutton Brothers and Advanced Benefits Consultants.

