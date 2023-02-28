Book donations

In honor of Black History Month, the Paddison Memorial Branch Library in Kernersville was given new book donations on African American stories that the library needed.

At the beginning of February, Dr. William Kelly and his wife, Joanelle, reached out to the library wanting to donate books for Black History Month. The couple graciously allowed the library to pick the books that they were in need of and the Kellys donated all the books the library asked for.

