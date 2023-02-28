Construction costs

The Forsyth County (FC) Board of Commissioners discussed ways to fill a big gap in school construction during their winter work session on Thursday. The FC Board believes there is a way to provide an additional $77 million in school construction funding through 2027 without raising the tax rate. They also believe this could set the stage for a $300 million or more school bond referendum in 2028.

