KERNERSVILLE – James William Harrison, 76, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Jim was born on January 31, 1947 in Russell County, VA, to the late John and Elizabeth Harrison. He was an active member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, where he was instrumental in organizing and co-chairing the Stephens Ministry Program. He also served as a Deacon and Chair of the Deacon Board at a previous church.

Jim worked as Director of Environmental Services with Servicemaster for over 27 years. He was also a member of Salem Masonic Lodge in Winston-Salem and in Orangeburg, SC, where he was a Third Degree Master Mason.

His interest in fixing things and his skilled craftsmanship made him a great jack-of-all-trades, passing down these skills to his family. Jim also enjoyed making his own picture frames, matting, and framing several pieces of artwork over the years. He was very involved in his kids’ and grandchildren’s lives and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Marian Harrison; his daughter, Michelle Woodyard and son-in-law, Steve; his son, John David Harrison and daughter-in-law, Monica; five grandchildren, Scott and Sam Woodyard; Molly, Laurence and Jim Harrison; and one sister, Becky Roop and brother-in-law, Dan.

A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Rev. Karen Smith officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/donate ) or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 (www.shrinerschildren.org).

