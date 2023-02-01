Harris

Zander Harris, 23, left this earth too soon and went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2023. Zander was born April 7, 1999 to parents Rick and Rhonda Phelps. Zander had a larger than life personality. He loved people and the Lord. His mischievous grin was unforgettable.

Zander was a true warrior with a relentless spirit. He was actively pursuing recovery from addiction and had a team of loved ones fighting this battle along with him. Many have been impacted through his perseverance in his fight for freedom.

Zander had the biggest heart. He was kind and fearless. He was loving and adventurous. There was no one like him. Zander had a lifelong love for motocross and would always take his talents to the limit. He also enjoyed time with friends, family and his Pawpaw Larry. He was always surrounded by people who loved him because he had an impact on every life that he was a part of.

Zander is survived by his loving family: Parents Rick and Rhonda Phelps and sibling Nicholas Harris, Grandfather Larry Badgett, Grandmother Thelma Phelps and step siblings Loretta Hill (Shane), Jonathan Phelps (Amy), Nathan Phelps (Laura) and Tyler Phelps.

Family will receive friends on February 11, 2023 starting at 10:00 am followed by Celebration of Life service at 11:00 am at Triad Baptist Church 1175 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Brookside Sober Living Homes, 40 Janet Rd, Candler, NC 28715 in memory of Zander.