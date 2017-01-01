Grose

Ann Hicks Grose passed away at her home in Lake Junaluska on Saturday, April 23. Her son Stanley was by her side at her moment of departure. Ann spent her last weeks at home being cared for by her sons James and Stanley, and by Haywood Hospice. There were times during her final weeks that she was in great pain, but now she is in her heavenly home with her beloved husband, J.C. and her dear daughter, Jennifer.

On Dec 17, 1936, Ann was born in High Point and was the daughter of Marville Thomas Hicks and Grace Bennett Hicks. After graduating from high school at High Point Central, she got degrees in music and Christian education from Greensboro College and a degree in education from The University of NC Greensboro. She also earned a Masters Degree in Education from UNC-Charlotte.

She was a full-time teacher in the NC public schools for 30 years in Gaston, Forsyth and Guilford Counties. She was a language arts teacher, but her great love was in staging dramatic productions through which she enriched the lives of countless students. After retirement, she moved to Lake Junaluska in 1997 where she did some teaching in Haywood County at Waynesville Middle and Pisgah High School. Starting in 2001, she became the church organist at Hazelwood Presbyterian Church. She loved serving the Lord through her work at Hazelwood Presbyterian. She kept this position until her death.

Ann is survived by her sons James (Xinia) and Stanley. She was preceded in death by her husband J.C., and her daughter Jennifer.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 30 at First United Methodist Church, Waynesville at 11am. Preceding the service, her family will greet friends from 10-11. She will have a graveside burial service on April 30 at 3pm at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville. After the burial, her family will greet friends in the church fellowship area until 5pm. The services will be conducted by Bishop Charlene P. Kammerer and by Rev. James M. Armstrong, Jr.

Ann’s family wants to express their gratitude to the staff of Haywood Hospice and Palliative Care and to the members of Hazelwood Presbyterian Church for their kind outpouring of Christian love during this time. Ann was especially appreciative of Sam Smith who is the music director at Hazelwood Presbyterian Church for his encouragement and support.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hazelwood Presbyterian Church, Haywood Hospice and Palliative Care, or the charity of your choice