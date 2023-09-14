A Bridge to the Ridge

Oak Ridge Military Academy (ORMA) is hosting for the first time ever, A Bridge to the Ridge, a free outreach concert for everyone in the community to attend on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event will be located at ORMA, located at 2317 Oak Ridge Road in Oak Ridge.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the car and bike show will take place.

"Kick off the festivities with an impressive display of classic cars, vintage vehicles, booming bikes, and modern marvels that will surely delight car and motorcycle enthusiasts and casual visitors alike," said Angie Williams, director of alumni and development for ORMA.