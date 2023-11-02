Pope

Kernersville – Mrs. Glenda “Gail” Wilson Pope, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Hospice Home of High Point. She was born on March 8, 1937, in Guilford County to Vance Alton and Elsie Allen Wilson. Gail was very strong in her faith and active with her churches. She taught Sunday School at Glenn View Baptist Church, Oaklawn Baptist Church, and was a current member of Triad Baptist Church. She attended College Park Baptist Church and Florida Street Baptist Church. Gail was an Auxiliary member of the Gideon’s at Oaklawn Baptist Church and often traveled with them. Gail was a member of the WMU and a choir member at Glenn View Baptist Church for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Gail is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, O.N. Pope, Jr.; four children Mike Alan Pope (wife, Angela), Timothy Pope (wife, Sally), Mercia Snider (husband, Chuck), and Terri Fearn (husband, Eric); four grandchildren, Anna, Christian, and Jessica and Gabi; and two great grandchildren, Whitney and Isaiah.

A funeral service for Gail will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Dr. Rob Decker and Pastor Scott Compton officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 12:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon’s International at The Gideons International Processing Center P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090 or to Nehamiah’s Few at Triad Baptist Church at 1175 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.