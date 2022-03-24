GHS principal leaving

Glenn High School Principal LeDuan Pratt will soon be leaving his job to be the principal at Garinger High School in Charlotte. Pratt was announced as the new principal at Garinger at the March 8 meeting of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Board of Education.

Pratt, who replaced the retiring Brad Craddock at Glenn in 2020, has deep roots in Charlotte. For more, see the Thursday, March 24, 2022 edition.