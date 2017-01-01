Drop out rates

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) Board of Education heard a report about the district’s dropout rate during Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled school board meeting.

Dr. Fredricca Stokes, assistant superintendent of Student Services for WS/FCS, provided Tuesday night’s presentation, noting that the dropout rate for students in WS/FCS dropped from 3.06 percent during the 2019-2020 school year to 2.66 percent in 2020-2021, a percentage that equates to 443 students in grades nine through 12, compared to 524 students in the previous school year. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 26 & 27, 2022 edition.