Charges filed after fight at Glenn

A disturbance at Glenn High School on Monday, March 21 resulted in one student charged with a misdemeanor and a message to parents regarding the incident.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Mekhi Wilton Aiken, 19, was charged with one misdemeanor count of affray.

Comments and questions on social media around noon time the same day indicated something had occurred at the school, with people wondering about the increased law enforcement on the Union Cross Road campus. Glenn Principal LeDuan Pratt sent the following to Bobcat parents after the incident:

“Good afternoon parents this is LeDuan Pratt, principal at Glenn High School. I want to share more information about a disturbance that happened earlier this afternoon. Some students were involved in an altercation on campus earlier today and our SRO (school resource officer) and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department did assist with calming the situation.”

