Flood control project

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen has put their stamp of approval on a grant application that would be used to complete another phase of the Corjon Area Flood Mitigation Project.

According to a request from Public Services Director Doran Maltba, the funds would come from a Flood Mitigation Program grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation in the amount of $250,000. The funds would be used specifically to replace the existing pipe under Thomas Drake Court, off Leichester Square Court in the Corjon Road neighborhood. Corjon Road is located off Gralin Street.

