Pastor Renae Miller is working to help women in the community through Generations of Women United, and is seeking donations through GoFundMe to house resources at a permanent location.
Miller, who lives in Kernersville, said Generations of Women United is run through her church, Power of God in Christ Ministries.
“Generations of Women United was established as a nonprofit last year with the state, but I’ve been doing women’s ministries since 2016,” she said. “I started out by doing clothing giveaways in communities in Winston-Salem and as I did that outreach, the passion and ministry just grew.” For more, see the Thursday, February 24, 2022 edition.
Generation of Women United
