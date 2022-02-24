Missing service dog

A local veteran and his family are still looking for the man’s missing service dog, hoping that flyers of the dog’s image will help bring the animal home. Shea Valdezcruz and others have flooded social media group pages like the Kernersville Mommie’s Club and Kernersville 411, and local media outlets, with photos of black lab Garrett with Valdezcruz’s father, Rick Gaefe, as well as information on how to contact them if anyone sees or locates Garrett. As of Wednesday afternoon, Garrett was still missing, but new photos of him had been posted online.

According to Valdezcruz, Garrett first went missing from the Hwy. 158/Vance Road area on Thursday evening, Feb. 17, posting online, “Please be on the lookout for my dad’s guide dog, Garrett. He escaped out of the door last night in the wind storm. He’s an 8-year-old lab.” For more, see the Thursday, February 24, 2022 edition.