Nathan Tabor has a new court date in Brunswick County after his appearance on Tuesday was continued until next month. Tabor was scheduled to appear in court regarding numerous felony and misdemeanor charges the former longtime Kernersville and past chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party faces there.
For more, see the Thursday, February 24, 2022 edition.
Tabor back in court
