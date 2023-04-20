Fuller

Patricia Ann “Patty” Fuller, 64, left this earth on April 20, 2023, and made her way home where angels belong.

She was born on December 8, 1958, in Utica New York of Michael and Veronica Lynch. She is survived by her former husband, John Harvey Fuller, the father of her two children, John Michael Fuller, and Pamela Sue (Darryn); her two adored grandchildren, Dezarae Stone, and Dylan Stone; her siblings, Michael Lynch, Christopher Lynch, Patrick Lynch, Maureen Robinson (Glen), and Ann Smithling (Kenny); and numerous nephews and nieces.

Patty lived a life of loving, caring, nurturing to the highest extent. She would take care of all creatures on this earth including animals of every kind, nursing most back to health when need be. She would do the same with people by caring for them in the sincerest way. She worked hard, laborious jobs since a teenager, later becoming a CNA and EMT. She comforted souls who needed it the most, even those on their last rides on earth in the ambulance. She touched the hearts of so many.

She put her kids first, John born in 1979 and Pamela born in 1981. Her energy was spent being the best mother she knew how, while living a simple life not of materialistic distractions. She resiliently stood by her kids through all the good times as well as the storms in life.

Then when her two grandkids were born, Dezarae of 2003 and Dylan of 2008, she became their Earth Angel. Her grandkids became the sunshine in her life, and she was always the constant sun in their sky. She was always so proud of her grandkids and will remain by their side for all eternity. Dezarae carries her loving, caretaking, nurturing energy on, as Dylan carries on her warmest light, and the sweetest innocent smile. Both grandkids will continue to change the world with her energy inspiring them and comforting them. Her grandkids helped to care for her in all the many ways they could, for quite some time prior to her passing.

Now I can imagine… She is busy. Busy remembering, remembering everything before her; how such a magnificent star was formed, as seeing the pictures of her life. Now she remembers. Life is not a memory now. Her energy can never be destroyed, that lives on. The energy and her beautiful brain is now what stars are made of, never lost and never forgotten. In fact, the energy in all her mind’s matter may help, cure, and restore many stars yet to be born and the ones still left here on earth, like her family. She will continue to surround us with love and adoring faithfulness.

She is busy, her neurons are new, synapses like fireworks… Celebrating. She is restored, she remembers, she is love, and now free. Free to love and watch over your children and grandchildren as you always wanted. Free to care for animals, ride horses in the wind, and wait for your faithful hummingbirds to return.

We will care for your energy with purpose making you proud. You are not only the memories etched in our minds you are the feeling of love, warmth, promise, and home. Just as you loved hummingbirds, the season is too short for such remarkable beauty. Hummingbirds signal that challenging times are over, healing can begin, and also they are a sign of hope. Mom, your hummingbird spirit would want all of this for your family. … for healing to begin, and to have hope. We will remember. I promise Mom we will remember.

We will look for you in every hummingbird in the sky, every sunflower in the soil, and every rainbow once the storm breaks. We love you to heaven and back!

A memorial service for Patricia will be held at 4:00PM Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com