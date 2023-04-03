Boles

Kernersville- Jody Lewis Boles, 26, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023. Born July 25, 1996 in Greensboro, NC, he was the son of Kerry Ann Boles, and the late William Allen Boles. After Jody graduated Burlington High School in Burlington, Vermont in 2016, he went on to Job Corp in 2017 in Maine to pursue an education in IT. After completion of diploma in 2020, he moved down to Kernersville, NC.

Jody enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his family. He is survived by his Mother, his sister, Samantha Bryan, Brother in Law, Melvin Bryan, his niece, Miyah Bryan, and Nephew, Amari Bryan. He was proceeded in death by his biological father.

Jody was a kind soul, he enjoyed spending time with his niece and was excited to welcome his nephew into the world in June. Jody could make anyone he came in contact with, smile and laugh.