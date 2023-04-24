Vaden

Robert Fletcher Vaden, Jr. passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023. He was born June 27, 1931 in Stokes County, NC to Robert Fletcher and Ida Palmer Vaden. He was the youngest of ten children. He graduated from Robert B. Glenn High School and worked for Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent Technologies Winston Salem for 39 years. He was a founding member of the Horneytown Volunteer Fire Department and member of Abbots Creek Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings. He is survived by his loving wife Ruth Hayes Vaden, his daughter Cindy Vaden Byrd (Steve) of Murrells Inlet, SC; his son Scott Hayes Vaden (Ferell) of Weems, VA; his grandchildren Zack Byrd (Ali) of Lafayette, IN; Anna Grace Vaden of Smith Mountain Lake, VA and great grandchildren Payton and Avery Byrd of Lafayette, IN. For the past year he has been in the care of the loving staff at Inlet Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Murrells Inlet, SC where his wife also resides. Contributions in his memory may be made to Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church 2817 Abbotts Creek Church Rd. High Point, NC 27265 or Horneytown Volunteer Fire Department 102 Horneytown Rd. High Point, NC 27265. A graveside celebration of life at Abbotts Creek is pending.