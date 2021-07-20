Fulk

Donald Ray Fulk, Sr. (Don) passed away peacefully on July 20, 2021 he was 88. Mr. Fulk was born in Winston-Salem on January 17, 1933 and was the son of John Hobert Fulk, Sr. and Bessie Clyde Myers Fulk. He was a graduate of Hanes High School class of 1952 and served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956 during the Korean War stationed in Germany. He re-turned stateside in 1956 and worked at the Pentagon in Washington DC until the end of his ser-vice. That same year he returned home to Winston-Salem and became a partner and eventual co-owner of Bill & Hobe’s Shop Rite Food store. He spent the next 37 years working side by side with his brother Bill until the business was sold in 1988. He was very proud of the family owned business and together with his brother worked 60+hours a week to ensure the store was one that offered top of the line service and products for the local community. In 1958 he married his wife of 61 years Iris Finney Fulk and had two sons Donald Jr. and Chris. In 1992 he was employed by Sam’s Club and worked there for 17 years retiring in 2009. He was instrumental in the build-ing of Mountain Top Youth Camp in Pinnacle NC and served as a counselor during its first year of operation in 1964 as well as on the board of directors. He was active in the gospel assemblies in the triad area as a Deacon and Elder at Glenn Avenue Gospel Chapel, Fair Oaks Gospel Chap-el and Parkway Gospel Chapel all in Winston-Salem. He served as song director for many years at each of those churches. More recently Mr. Fulk attended Sedge Garden Chapel in Kerners-ville but as he aged was not able to attend as often as he would have liked. In 2019 he moved to Salemtowne Assisted Living where he remained until his death.

He is preceded in death by his paternal parents, his wife of 61 years Iris Finney Fulk, three broth-ers Melvin Fulk, Clyde William (Bill) Fulk and John Fulk, Jr. (Johnny), three sisters Betty Tally, Marlene Martin Kiser and Patricia Sell. He is survived by one sister Judy Batten of Kernersville NC, two sons Donald Jr. (Robin) of Belews Creek NC, Chris (Carole) of Kernersville NC and three granddaughters Candice, Carly and Casey along with many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday July 24th at 11:00am at Gardens Of Memory Walk-ertown, NC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com