Babson

Richard Morgan Babson, 60, passed away on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC.

Richard was born in Winston-Salem on October 30, 1960 to the late Robert Earl Babson, Sr. and the late Helen Harrelson Babson.

Richard served his country in the U. S. Marine Corps, and worked as a truck driver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Babson.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife; Desiree Babson whom he married on May 19, 1995, sons; Pete Babson of Thomasville, step son; Brandon Morris of Trinity, daughters; Shanon Eason (Davie) of Kernersville, Nikki Hill (Dennis) of Wallburg, brothers; Bobby Babson of Midway, and Roger Babson of Walkertown, sisters; Kursti Arnold of Surfside Beach, and Diane Babson of Booneville, and 10 grandchildren.

Service: A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM on Monday July 26, 2021 at the Salisbury National Cemetery 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 with

Military Honors being conducted by the Lyerly Volunteer Joint Services Honor Guard.

Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Babson family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.