Alvin Worrell passed from this life into eternity on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the age of 81, in the home he designed in 1960. He was surrounded by his loving family, which he considered his life’s treasure.

Alvin was born in Forsyth County on August 20, 1939, to Samuel Denny Worrell and Gladys Carter Worrell. Predeceasing him are his parents; his stepmother, Thelma Moorefield Worrell; his sister, Gloria Worrell Smith; sister-in-law Betty Hester; and brothers-in-law Ray Welch and Wayne Luck. Also predeceasing him is his much-loved daughter, Terrie Lynn Sisk.

Those who remain to celebrate his life are his wife of 60 years, June Lauten Worrell – his beloved “sweetie;” his daughter, Beth Worrell Davis and husband, Todd; his brother, Gary Worrell and wife, Martha; his grandsons Bradley Perryman and wife, Andrea, Matthew Davis and Hillary Young; and his granddaughters Colby Davis and Lindsay Sisk. Alvin was particularly proud of his great-grandsons to whom he was “Poppa:” Brayden Perryman, Ryker Perryman, and Caleb Davis.

Also surviving are his stepsisters Arlene (Joe) Arnoczy, Sylvia (Derrell) Spell, and Susan (Bob) Harrell. When Alvin married June, he immediately became part of a very large family of brothers- and sisters-in-law: John Hester, Ronnie and Barbara Lauten, Lynn Welch, Brenda Luck, Jonnie and Mitch Shore, Paige and Dwight Deal, and Kent Lauten. He will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews, all of whom adored their Uncle Alvin.

Alvin was a working man and never pretended to be anyone else. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 38 ½ years in the Millwright Department. Part of his responsibilities was to travel throughout 11 states, heading up the installation and maintenance for the Outside Greenleaf department. He was often away from home for weeks at a time and was always warmly welcomed home by his family. Indeed, there were many faces who kept watch for his big truck to pull in, and the news that Alvin was home was always passed from house to house with a great deal of happiness. Before he retired from Reynolds, he traveled to Xiamen, China on three different occasions to supervise and assist in the installation of factory equipment for the China American Tobacco Company. When he retired, Alvin decided he was not ready to sit and relax, and he spent the next 16 years working for I. L. Long Construction Company. He helped

mentor many people, although he was not the traditional role model. An example of his advice was “Get your head straight and your ‘derriere’ will follow.” Alvin said what he meant and he meant what he said. He could be tough when necessary, but he was also a gentle and patient teacher to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alvin was a member of Parkview Primitive Baptist Church for many years and was an active member while his health permitted. He generously supported his church and various community organizations such as Trellis and Meals on Wheels. When Beth and Terrie were growing up, June and Alvin sponsored their softball team – WorrellWinds – and took great pleasure traveling to away games and entertaining the team members. Their home was the site of many, many gatherings of friends and family.

Alvin and his “sweetie” were able to visit the 48 contiguous states. He loved touring Nova Scotia and Ottawa, Canada, and visiting Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a place close to his heart. While Alvin enjoyed his traveling experiences, he was always happy to return to NC because he found great contentment in his home, the Shop, and in later years, the Brewhaus with his brothers-in-law and neighbors. Many world events were discussed and – if you asked Alvin – resolved in the Shop with robust discussion and adult beverages.

Alvin never backed down from a disagreement when he believed he was in the right. He accepted folks as they were and had little patience with pretentious people. If he was your friend, he always had your back. Every single person who knew him has an Alvin story to tell. He was larger than life, and he always enjoyed relating his adventures and misadventures to the delight of those who were listening. With great respect, he was awarded the title of “Life Coach” and he handled that title with his unique kind of humility.

Alvin would tell you right up front that he was a stubborn something-something-something, and he could be as blunt as can be. He lived his life honorably and honestly. He was a man whose word was truly his bond and a handshake was more binding than any contract. He loved tv westerns and Johnny Cash. He loved his Lord. He loved his wife and family. He was greatly loved by his family and friends. Over the past few years as his health declined, he never asked “Why me?” Instead, he would often comment, “I’m a lucky man.”

Services to honor Alvin’s life will be held at Parkview Primitive Baptist Church, 3209 Ridgewood Road, Winston-Salem, on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with burial at Saint’s Delight Primitive Baptist Church cemetery. Officiating will be Elder E. W. Hooven. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkview Primitive Baptist Church, ? John Brooks, 4116 Audrey Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127; Saint’s Delight Primitive Baptist Church, ? Terry Motsinger, 270 Motsinger Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107; or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

In Alvin’s memory, please raise a glass – or better yet, a can – of your favorite beverage to a life well lived.